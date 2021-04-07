Snippets from readers

LOST WEIGHT WITH EXERCISE

I lost 7kg. I started with YouTube exercises every day for 20 minutes. I also had Zoom personal training classes twice a week with a fitness instructor. Gradually, I found myself shedding the extra pounds.

Exercise has become a routine for me now. I will do 10 minutes of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) at least twice a week, have dance fitness classes once a week and personal training twice a week. I used to pant a lot when chasing buses, but I no longer do so.

I'll keep this routine, especially since my wedding is in December and I want to look good in a wedding gown.

Seeing my successful attempt at losing weight, I've inspired my fiance to lose weight too.

MS CHUA JIA YING, 31, accountant.

AMPLE TIME TO DO COURSES

I did so many online courses as I had lots of free time while working from home as I didn't need to travel.

I saved more than two hours a day of travelling time.

I think I did more than 28 courses. I even studied Turkish as I love to watch the Turkish series on Netflix.

MS CLARICE PEREIRA, 54, who works in administration.

WORRIED ABOUT GRANDMA

Circuit breaker changed my breakfast routine with my grandma who resides at a nursing home. She has dementia and her condition has deteriorated. After circuit breaker, she could barely recognise us with our faces hidden behind masks. She is 94 and has taken her two doses of Covid-19 vaccination. I hope she can be allowed to resume her occasional weekend breakfast with me. ''

MS CANDICE YEO, 45, nurse.

LIFE'S IMPORTANT LESSONS

Circuit breaker was a two-month crash course in life's important lessons. It taught me how to count my blessings and appreciate small things in life.

I realised there's no better happiness than giving back to society.

I had the opportunity to prepare a portion of breakfast every Sunday for a migrant workers' dormitory and spread some cheer to an underprivileged child via online coaching. The feeling was surreal!

MS LEKSHMI CHANDRAN, 38, IT engineer.

HAD TO CHANGE GLASSES

Circuit breaker affected my vision. As a student, I had to do home-based learning during my Primary School Leaving Examination year. This made me look at screens, like computers and phones, more often.

With that, my eyesight deteriorated and I had to visit Owndays to change my glasses so that I could see more clearly.

SHYEANNE CHEONG, 12, Secondary 1 student.

MORE BONDING TIME

Circuit breaker has changed my life - it has allowed me to have more meaningful conversations and bonding time with my parents. I have also adopted cashless payment and like the convenience of food delivery.

Since then, I have realised that having a healthy lifestyle and spending quality time with my family members are more important than anything else.

Without the care and support of my loved ones, it would have been difficult to overcome the tough days during the circuit breaker.

One thing that stands out is how people have become more resilient in the face of adversity and challenges.

MR ALAN CHIN, 30, accounts assistant.

TIMELY DISTRACTION

Circuit breaker changed my life as it was a good distraction from my chemotherapy that also started in the same month.

Whenever we saw the cases increase, our worries increased too.

But we all believe that with the right measures in place and with people adhering to them, Covid-19, like cancer, can be contained.

MS GOH CHING YI, 44, accounts executive.

FEEL YOUNGER, HAPPIER NOW

My day used to start from basic cooking, readying kids for school and finally leaving for work; and, eventually, after work, I would be cooking again for dinner, then I would play with the kids at home and sleep.

Since the circuit breaker, I decided to follow some YouTube videos - I took up a challenge for myself and lost a total of 10kg... between April 2020 and December 2020. I am still doing my exercise and runs, with a balanced diet.

My days have changed now, thanks to the circuit breaker. I am highly energetic, with fewer mood swings, and I feel younger and more happy.

MS NISHA AGARWAL, 32, project management office analyst.

BACK WITH PEN PALS

Working from home for a year allowed me to continue with my long-lost hobby of writing to pen pals.

I first started having pen pal correspondence with various people when I was 15 and to date continue with this hobby. The circuit breaker inspired me to get a typewriter as an additional tool to make writing more interesting.

I decided to buy a vintage typewriter, the Royal Quiet De Luxe which is a 1950 model. To my surprise, the machine worked perfectly fine and was in tip-top condition, allowing me to type my letters to my friends overseas instead of writing.

Now I have several pen pals from all over the world to whom I write during my free time in the evenings and weekends.

MR A. KANNAN, 55, manager.

REDISCOVERING HOBBIES

It was during the circuit breaker in the midst of my retirement years that I decided to go back to basics for my hobby - art.

After ploughing through pen and wash and watercolour for years, I picked up the long-neglected colour pencils and rediscovered the thrill of reacquainting with this medium for beginners.

Then around the same time I found that I had two battered scrapbooks of old football cuttings that no one wanted to bind. I embarked on a project to digitise all my sketches to preserve them - for they are personal and, in all modesty, unique to me.

MR YEO HOCK YEW, 72, retiree.

TURNED INTO A SONGWRITER

Circuit breaker turned me into a poet and a songwriter.

I poured out my emotions in writing. I started to write poems, expressing my longing for church services. Later on, I thought why not put melody, tunes, to these poems? After a few hits and misses, I completed my first song and posted it on Facebook. To my surprise, I gathered lots of praises and positive remarks about my new hobby. This encouraged me to make another song.

I have already posted nine songs on YouTube, aside from other songs I initially posted on Facebook. And I've been going on making more songs. So far, I have made 15. And there are more poems waiting to be composed.

MR ULPIANO GUTLAY, 65, retiree.