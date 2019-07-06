Snap, post, win in ST Instagram contest

Avid photographer Yong Jia Ping was exploring Chinatown last month when she chanced upon a group of elderly men pondering over a game of Chinese chess.

The 34-year-old, who works for an engineering company, was captivated.

"To me, it told a story about Singapore and about home.

"In the past, these elderly folk worked hard to build the country, but now they are able to slow down and enjoy the moment, doing the things they like," Ms Yong said.

Her black-and-white photo of the scene won her $200 in Takashimaya shopping vouchers as part of The Straits Times' latest Instagram photography contest.

The newspaper has called on readers to submit a uniquely Singaporean photo that describes what home means to them, in celebration of its Instagram followers growing to more than 200,000.

The contest is now in its third week, and will end on July 14.

Each week from June 17, four semi-finalists are selected by the ST Picture Desk.

An Instagram poll is held to pick the two finalists, with the weekly winner - who will get $200 in Takashimaya vouchers - determined by another Instagram poll.

The other three shortlisted for the week get $100 in vouchers.

The contest is also the newspaper's way of engaging with and recognising readers.

There were more than 1,030 entries as of 10pm on Wednesday.

Social media specialist Gregory Phua, who manages the ST Instagram account, said: "Our Instagram followers have been showing us tremendous support over the years through comments and direct messages. This is just one way of thanking them."

He added that the social media team chose "home" as the contest theme as it was something that many readers could relate to.

ST picture editor Stephanie Yeow, who is among the judges, noted that the entries have been impressive, with many readers featuring Singapore's iconic Marina Bay skyline and the new Jewel Changi Airport.

Others showcased local food, street scenes and architecture.

When asked about the attributes that the judging team looked out for, Ms Yeow said: "I go for visual impact first.

"The photo must catch the viewer's attention immediately - through its composition, light and colour, among other things."

"What we are looking for is creativity and uniqueness," she added.