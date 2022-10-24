Snaking queues at Istana open house on Deepavali

SINGAPORE - Ms Grace Chen, 33, and her family moved to Singapore from the United States two months ago, and their Istana visit on Monday was one of the few heritage sites they have visited on their days off.

Ms Chen and her husband - who were there with their three-year-old daughter - were intrigued by the collection of state gifts to Singapore from other nations on display in the Istana’s main building.

The official residence of the President was open to the public from 8.30am to 6pm on Monday to mark Deepavali, the Indian festival of lights.

By 11am, long queues snaked outside the Istana entrance, and visitors had to wait for about 30 minutes before they could reach the registration counters. At 2pm, most of the guided tours for the main building and the nature walk were fully booked.

Visitors took pictures of the grounds and picnicked on the lawn, the Japanese garden and by the swan pond. Many lined up to see the Istana’s main building and go on guided nature walks in green spaces.

Mr Zhang, a researcher who went on a nature walk with his partner, said: “The guide was very knowledgeable and introduced to us lots of interesting facts about the flora in the Istana, and the bird species.”

Mr Zhang, 35, who declined to reveal his full name, last visited the heritage site when he was a student.

Monday’s open house is the second time since the Covid-19 pandemic that the Istana grounds hosted live performances, merchandise sales, food trucks and booths for craft activities, such as candle making. The first time was on July 17, in celebration of National Day.

Visitors watched dance and music performances by various schools, including CHIJ Katong Convent and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts’ School of Young Talents.

Tour fees and proceeds from the sale of Istana merchandise will go to charities supported by the President’s Challenge.

Some families who were celebrating Deepavali also made time to visit the Istana before their festivities later in the day.