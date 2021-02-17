Snacks company Irvins expands online presence amid pandemic, widens customer base abroad

Irvins chief executive Irvin Gunawan at the firm's facility in Senoko. Cocoba, which owns the popular snacks brand Irvins, intends to further expand abroad.
Irvins chief executive Irvin Gunawan at the firm's facility in Senoko. Cocoba, which owns the popular snacks brand Irvins, intends to further expand abroad.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Locally inspired snacks such as salted egg fish skin have found their way into more stores and homes around the island - and even beyond Singapore to countries such as the United States.

This is all thanks to the digitalisation efforts of local firm Cocoba, which owns the popular brand Irvins, known for its salted egg goodies.

When the pandemic hit last year, it suffered a sharp fall in revenue as it had to rely mainly on price-sensitive domestic consumers instead of tourists.

As more consumers turned to online shopping during the pandemic, the company responded in force with multiple digital points of sale.

Chief executive Irvin Gunawan said: "In Singapore alone, we now have our own website, as well as a presence on Lazada, Shopee, RedMart and Grab, among others."

He added: "We opened up many e-commerce channels around the world in order to make it easier for people to purchase our products online. People in the United States can also buy our products on our website and have the products delivered to their homes in a few days' time."

The company made such international deliveries possible through partnerships with logistics provider DHL.

Cocoba intends to further expand into overseas markets with help from Enterprise Singapore.

Sue-Ann Tan

GOING GLOBAL

We opened up many e-commerce channels around the world in order to make it easier for people to purchase our products online. People in the United States can also buy our products on our website and have the products delivered to their homes in a few days' time.

MR IRVIN GUNAWAN, chief executive of Irvins, which is known for its salted egg snacks.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 17, 2021, with the headline 'Snacks company Irvins expands online presence amid pandemic, widens customer base abroad'. Subscribe
Topics: 