SMU marks 23rd anniversary with campus carnival

President Halimah Yacob was guest of honour at the Singapore Management University’s (SMU) 23rd anniversary celebration on Friday. More than 5,000 attendees enjoyed the food, games and live performances at the Patron’s Day carnival, which involved more than 400 students. Organising committee head Seah Wee Thye said many in his team were emotional when they saw the green spaces filled with people laughing and enjoying themselves. He said: “The last time we saw this was in 2020. The Year 2 and 3 students had only experienced virtual or hybrid Patron’s Day celebrations during their university life.”