SMU marks 23rd anniversary with campus carnival

The Singapore Management University (SMU) 23rd anniversary of its founding on SMU Patron's Day (PD), on Friday, 13 January 2023.



SMU Patron, President Halimah Yacob will grace the event and tour the Festival Grounds on Campus Green and meet and greet SMU students, performers, makers and merchants, and attend a dinner at SMU Connexion.



After two years of holding Patron's Day in a hybrid format, we are ready to come together at Campus Green for ONE big celebration. Themed "A Time for Everything", the festivities for the day celebrates 23 years of SMU's commitment towards making meaningful impact.



Open to the public, the Festival Grounds will feature an adrenaline-pumping inter-school tug-of-war, carnival games, popular food stalls, a curated SMU Makers ' Market filled with hand-crafted goodies made by the SMU Community, and celebrity-lined entertainment featuring top Singapore talents Linying, brb. and more on stage .

