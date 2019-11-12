SMSes on NSmen reward redemption legitimate

SMS text messages with a go.gov.sg link sent recently to national servicemen (NSmen) about redeemable credits for service-linked rewards are legitimate, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said yesterday.

NSmen had asked the ministry about the matter, Mindef added.

Several readers also wrote to The Straits Times to ask if the SMS messages were authentic.

They received them through WhatsApp, saying that they could use a free $100 voucher on online shopping and food delivery sites, including Lazada, Redmart, Deliveroo and Zalora.

Mindef said in a Facebook post on Saturday that while the links were legitimate, only NSmen who received the message via SMS were eligible to log in and redeem credits under the service-linked rewards - the National Service Excellence Award and Celebratory Gifts for NSmen.

Those who receive similar messages with links circulated through WhatsApp or other social media sites will not be able to redeem the credits.

"If you receive the SMS containing the FormSG link from Mindef, please do not forward the message to others because those who are ineligible will not be able to redeem (the rewards), even if the forms are submitted," Mindef said.

Since Sept 1, such redemption services have been transferred to a government platform called FormSG, which includes the URL go.gov.sg.

Eligible NSmen receive an SMS with a link that directs them to log in with their SingPass details when they access the form to redeem their credits.

There have been data privacy issues with redemptions in the past. The authorities said then that they had put in place measures to prevent a recurrence.