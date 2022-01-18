OCBC Bank to conduct probe

OCBC Bank will conduct a probe to identify deficiencies in its processes and implement the necessary measures to address them, after a recent spate of SMS phishing scams affected its customers.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it will consider appropriate supervisory action after the probe, noting that OCBC has acknowledged that its incident response and customer service should have been better.

The MAS statement came after OCBC said yesterday that it has begun making goodwill payments to affected customers.

Nearly 470 of them lost at least $8.5 million in fraudulent fund transfers last month.