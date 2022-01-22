SMS scams

Govt agencies to join new registry

Updated
Published
4 min ago

All government agencies will sign up with a new anti-SMS spoofing registry to protect the names they use to send text messages to the public, in the wake of a spate of SMS phishing scams targeting OCBC Bank customers.

SEE THE BIG STORY

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 22, 2022, with the headline Govt agencies to join new registry. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top