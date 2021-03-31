SMRT placards remind commuters not to talk on trains

SMRT station staff will begin holding "Please Refrain From Talking" placards from today at MRT stations as part of a new campaign to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission on public transport.

The aim is to remind commuters not to talk on the phone or to others when taking MRT trains. The move comes as Singapore is easing its Covid-19 restrictions from April 5 to allow up to 75 per cent of a firm's employees currently able to work from home to return to the workplace at any one time, compared with 50 per cent now.

SMRT said: "Commuters might forget every now and then (to refrain from talking), and we would like to courteously remind them to help keep our public transport safe through this initiative."

It has also posted videos on its Facebook page to spread the same message. This is a reinforcement of its current advice to commuters, aimed at preventing droplets from spreading in an enclosed area. There are already signs put up on MRT trains such as "Silent rides, do what's right".