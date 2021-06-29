SMRT-backed start-up mobilityX, its transport app Zipster shut down

It was billed as Asia's first all-in-one transit application and the next big disruptor in the land transport sector here.

But less than two years after a splashy launch in September 2019 and amid ambitious plans to expand overseas, the plug has been pulled on Zipster and its SMRT-backed developer, mobilityX.

The Zipster app, which brought together multiple transport options on a single platform, has not been functioning since this month or earlier.

The app has also been removed from the Apple App Store and Google's Play Store.

Mr Axel Tan, general manager of SMRT Ventures, the rail operator's corporate venture arm, told The Straits Times that the shareholders of mobilityX decided to stop funding the start-up after reviewing its prospects and progress. This took into account a "tough business and regulatory environment".

Mr Tan said registered users of the Zipster app were notified in advance before the app's services were discontinued. He told ST: "The intellectual property developed will be retained and evaluated for future projects."

SMRT did not address queries about when the review of mobilityX's prospects took place, or when Zipster's services were discontinued.

As recently as January this year, mobilityX had partnered with ST Engineering and the Alliance for Action on Robotics on a three-month driverless bus trial at Singapore Science Park 2.

SMRT did not say how much in seed funding it had put into the four-year-old start-up, which was also backed by Toyota Tsusho, the general trading arm of carmaker Toyota. It also did not address questions about mobilityX's finances, specifics about the business and regulatory challenges that the start-up was facing, and did not respond to questions about the leadership changes at the start-up.

Mr Colin Lim, mobilityX's founder and first chief executive officer, left the start-up in January last year. His successor, Mr Lim Wee Meng, took over as CEO in February last year and left the role last month.

Zipster was a Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) app that offered a route planning function similar to that of apps like Google Maps.

The app showed a comparison of prices and travel times across different transport modes, and allowed commuters to book services or pay their fares. Commuters could also buy discount vouchers through the app.

ST understands that mobilityX had difficulty generating revenue.

Mr Li Jianggan, CEO of venture capital firm Momentum Works, said it was not surprising that SMRT decided to pull the plug on Zipster and mobilityX.

Said Mr Li, who previously co-founded the Asia operations of the now-defunct taxi-booking app Easy Taxi, said: "MaaS works in Europe where cities are less dense and people have five to seven different transport modes. In dense Asian cities, it is a different story."

Singapore University of Social Sciences transport economist Walter Theseira said transport services in other countries are often fragmented, and hence unattractive compared with owning a car.

The hype around MaaS is because in theory, it could integrate these services and other emerging and disruptive transport modes to create efficiency gains.

However, given Singapore's tightly knit public transport network, Associate Professor Theseira said, the problem that MaaS was supposed to solve does not exist here. Hence, it was not clear what else Zipster had to offer.

Former mobilityX employees who spoke to ST on condition of anonymity defended the MaaS concept. Said one: "I'm proud that we were able to push the needle. I think we had all the right ingredients. Unfortunately, Covid-19 was a big factor." Plans to expand into Australia and Japan were also scuppered by Covid-19.

Another former employee cited ComfortDelGro's lifestyle and mobility app Zig as an example of how MaaS is still being experimented with. "Nobody has found the secret sauce yet. But travel patterns are changing," he said, hopeful that things will turn around.