SMRT and SBST given $173m in rail reliability incentives

Rail operators SMRT and SBS Transit were awarded $173 million in incentives for rail reliability last year, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung revealed on Monday in a written reply to parliamentary questions filed by three MPs.

Responding to Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC), Ms Cheryl Chan (East Coast GRC) and Workers' Party MP Dennis Tan (Hougang), Mr Ong said the incentives were awarded as the two companies had achieved more than one million mean kilometres between failures (MKBF) for the MRT lines they operated. The operators had also fulfilled other operational and safety requirements.

Mr Ong said the incentive scheme is a temporary grant that will last from 2020 to 2023.

He did not give a breakdown of how much each operator had received, only saying that the amount was proportionate to the operating capacity they provided. The incentive given last year was calculated based on a rate of 0.3 cent per place-kilometre, he added.

Mr Ong said the rail reliability incentive scheme was devised as a way for the Government to enhance its subsidy for rail operations. It is part of the $1 billion the Government spends every year on the MRT system here.

Rather than getting an outright subsidy, operators are held to a set of performance standards. If these standards are breached, LTA may impose financial penalties. But if operators can meet targets, they will be eligible for the incentive.

Operators must achieve an MKBF of at least 500,000 train-km to qualify. They will get the full amount if they achieve one million MKBF or better, Mr Ong added.

SMRT and SBST both received the full incentive last year.

SBST, which operates the North East and Downtown lines, posted more than two million train-km between delays of over five minutes last year. Meanwhile, SMRT's North-South and East-West lines clocked between one million and 1.3 million train-km between delays. Its Circle Line did better, with 1.7 million train-km.

Explaining the need for the incentive, Mr Ong said the operators had increased maintenance tempos and moved towards preventive rather than corrective maintenance. This has led to a tenfold increase in rail reliability over the past six years in terms of train-km, which is good for commuters but had also resulted in an increase in maintenance costs.

"It raises issues concerning the financial sustainability of the rail network as the operators will make huge losses," Mr Ong said.

"We will continue to work with operators and other stakeholders to provide reliable rail services in a sustainable manner."