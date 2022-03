Almost a year ago, National Development Minister Desmond Lee acknowledged in the House that the Ethnic Integration Policy (EIP) has its "rough edges", and said the Government will continue to look at how it can smooth these.

The issue received some closure at the debate on the Ministry of National Development's budget yesterday. The HDB will now buy back, on a case-by-case basis, the flats from households which have difficulty selling them at a reasonable price when EIP quotas have been reached.