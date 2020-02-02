Smooth start to mask distribution at 200 RC centres

The first day of mask distribution at about 200 residents' committee (RC) centres around Singapore went smoothly, despite initial concerns of a rush at collection points.

At several RCs The Sunday Times visited, there were next to no queues and volunteers handing out masks often outnumbered the residents collecting them.

The Government on Thursday announced that all 1.3 million households in Singapore would be given a pack of four masks each, amid reports of shops running out of stock with the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

The masks are being made available progressively. Distribution began yesterday and will end on Feb 9.

Mr Darryl David, adviser for Ang Mo Kio GRC Grassroots Organisations, who was at the Ang Mo Kio-Hougang Zone 1 RC, said an open, clear area had been chosen for the distribution in anticipation of long queues.

"It's gone very efficiently and very smoothly," he said. "This shows that residents are very sensible and very reasonable. They understand that you don't need a mask if you are well. These masks are a precaution for those who are not well."

Ms Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District, said the relative calm was due to grassroots efforts to communicate with residents, whether by posting the mask distribution schedules on community noticeboards and in lifts or informing participants at events and functions over the last few days.

People's Association staff at Woodlands Zone 1 RC said that by 5.30pm, only about 10 per cent of the households in the area had turned up to collect their masks, perhaps because people were still making Chinese New Year visits.

Most residents interviewed said they recognised that people need not wear a mask unless they are ill.

"I think life should go on as normal," said retired accountant Katherine Soh, 68. "Everyone is so worked up. The Government is doing well but everybody should take on a bit of responsibility too."

Marketing executive Jonas Bai, 33, who collected his masks from Ang Mo Kio-Hougang Zone 1 RC, said: "They are really well organised. But it's a bit unfair that those living in other blocks can't get their masks today."

For others, the masks did not quite allay their fears.

"We're very scared and we try not to go out because it spreads so fast," said Beach Road resident and caregiver Nur Haslinda, 58. "But we are very confident in the Government's response."

Retired factory supervisor Andrew Yap, 71, said he queued at seven outlets this week to buy masks but did not manage to get any. "Why is the Government giving out masks so late?" he wanted to know. "And why don't they give more?"

Among the volunteers spending their weekend distributing masks was Beijing native Cong Wei, 42, who works in the healthcare industry and has lived in Singapore for three years.

She was helping out at Paya Lebar Zone 4 RC yesterday.

"I think it's very important to help people understand how to use these masks, and how to protect themselves," she said. "China is my home country, but since I'm living in Singapore, I think it's more important to help protect Singaporeans here."

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing wrote in a Facebook post yesterday: "Good start to the surgical masks collection exercise this afternoon across the island. The queues were generally short and residents were calm, with no rush to collect the masks.

"It was an opportunity for residents to raise questions or clarify doubts with our volunteers, giving us a rich store of feedback. Residents I spoke to were also keenly aware that the masks are not meant for immediate use, and only if and when they are unwell."

Where and when to collect your free masks

The distribution of more than five million masks to 1.37 million households in Singapore began yesterday at 2pm.

To find out where and when to collect their free masks, members of the public can go to https://maskgowhere.sg and enter their postal code.

Each household is entitled to a pack of four masks, and residents must show their identity cards when they collect them.

The masks are for one-time use and meant for people who are ill.

On Thursday, the Government announced plans to distribute free masks amid the spread of the Wuhan virus and reports of shops running out of stock.

Information has also been put up on community notice boards, digital display panels and constituency social media platforms.

Collection times are staggered at 89 community centres and 654 residents' committee (RC) centres. The distribution began at 200 RC centres yesterday.

Collection hours will be from 10am to 9pm till Feb 9.

People who miss their collection times should head to their community clubs, where uncollected masks will be kept.

People's Association volunteers will deliver the masks to residents with mobility issues.

The public can call 1800-333-9999 if they have questions about the mask collection.

The hotline will operate from 9am to 9pm till Feb 9.

For information on how to collect the masks and use them, go to www.moh.gov.sg/2019-ncov-wuhan

Tiffany Fumiko Tay and Toh Wen Li