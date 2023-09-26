SAF blows up 100kg WWII bomb at Upper Bukit Timah; second detonation to follow

He commented that the evacuation of residents went smoothly as they left their homes on time, and cooperated with the police. He said he was worried about traffic jams but it had been managed effectively by the police.

He said: “At the community level, you can see we’ve actually over-prepared, because we were not sure exactly how many people would need additional help. But we thought it’s better to over-prepare than under-prepare.”

He said because it was a work day, most people had gone to work, while students were at school and proceeding with their lives as they should.

Dr Balakrishnan said the authorities were focused on the vulnerable, and had to make arrangements for the bedridden to have access to their daycare.

He said there were facilities in Bukit Panjang and the wheelchair-bound were tended to at the CC.

He said he was very pleased with the community for supporting one another and that people remained calm.

“I am happy with the way the community has responded, the calmness and composure of our people and, of course, the professionalism of our agencies. So, a big thank you to everyone,” he said.