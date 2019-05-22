Smoking cabin brings one-north a breath of fresh air

A cabin that converts cigarette smoke into clean air, the first in Singapore, has been installed outside Fusionopolis in one-north, in Buona Vista.

The air-conditioned Smoking Cabin SG, which was launched yesterday, is aimed at tackling the issue of second-hand cigarette smoke in Singapore.

The cabin was developed by Mr Stefen Choo, director of Southern Globe, a sales and logistics firm specialising in spare parts for aircraft.

Said Mr Choo, 40: "I am a father of two, and there are many occasions when my family has been inconvenienced by the presence of cigarette smoke. I have always felt that there should be a better solution to contain cigarette smoke in Singapore."

The cabin can fit up to 10 people at a time and utilises a three-layer filtration system.

A prototype was placed outside Fusionopolis for 10 days earlier this month, and an average of 100 smokers were reported to have used it daily. The smoking cabin will remain in the area for a year.

"We plan to launch 60 more of these cabins all around Singapore and a further 60 next year," said Mr Choo.

One cabin costs about $20,000, and Southern Globe said it is currently in talks with building owners and shopping malls to provide second-hand-smoke-free places to their patrons and tenants.

One cabin costs about $20,000, and Southern Globe said it is currently in talks with building owners and shopping malls to provide second-hand-smoke-free places to their patrons and tenants.

Mr Drake Lim, 36, director of multimedia design company Design Jukebox, was among the first few who used the smoking cabin.

He said: "I know second-hand smoke is harmful to others, so I think this is a very good addition to what we can do to help the environment."

Mr Aaron Tham, director of new estates at JTC Corporation - the master planner and developer of one-north - said the area served as a "living lab" where entrepreneurs, technology companies and research institutions could test-bed their urban solutions.

"The smoking cabin at Fusionopolis Plaza is one such smart solution that also provides a nicer and cleaner environment for the one-north community," he added.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said that the installation of smoking cabins is not prohibited, as long as they are not placed at locations where smoking is banned.

NEA currently has no plans to launch similar cabins, the installation of which, it said, required careful consideration.