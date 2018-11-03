Smiling Orchid founder dies at age 77

Smiling Orchid founder Choo Yen Lan, the tenacious yet affable personality behind the well-known home-grown bakery and catering business famed for its custom-made cakes and pineapple tarts, died on Monday at age 77.

Mrs Choo developed a cough, cold and fever about two weeks ago, and had trouble breathing on Monday morning, said younger daughter Meilyn Choo-Jaimon.

She died at her home in Jalan Merah Saga near Holland Village, leaving behind two daughters and two grandchildren.

Speaking to The Straits Times yesterday, Ms Choo-Jaimon said that her mother's death was sudden, as her ailments in the past weeks did not seem serious.

However, she had been feeling down around the time she fell ill, as Smiling Orchid was in the process of closing its three-decades-old catering arm because of high costs, labour shortage and intense competition, she said. The bakery will continue.

Despite falling ill, Mrs Choo had the business she painstakingly built into a household name on her mind, her daughter added.

"In between breaths, she gave me instructions about the business, telling me where things were and what to do. And after she was finished, she left. The business was a big, big part of her," said Ms Choo-Jaimon, who is in her 50s.

Born in Indonesia, Mrs Choo arrived in Singapore in 1960 to escape the racial turmoil in her country.

After she married at 19, she began teaching cooking and baking from her home and at community centres here, before she and her husband, Mr Raymond Choo, raised enough money to start a confectionery school and bakery in Ghim Moh in 1980.

Over the years, they built a reputation for their elaborate cakes and pineapple tarts.

Mrs Choo named the shop Smiling Orchid as it was a direct translation of her name, and also a reference to the orchids featured on Singapore's currency notes at the time.

The pair were pioneers when they branched into food and catering in 1985. Their business was a hit among wedding couples.

The business expanded through the years and achieved an annual turnover of around $6 million in 2016. At the height of its success, Smiling Orchid had five branches.

Mrs Choo's husband died seven years ago of brain cancer, also at age 77.

Yesterday, Ms Choo-Jaimon said that her mother had grit but also heart, and a sunflower would best describe her personality.

Mrs Choo's love for the bright golden blooms was mentioned in a 1999 Straits Times story about her bountiful home garden.

At the time, she had 120 sunflower plants, with each producing about 35 blooms. The plants grew to 1.6m in height, and the blooms up to 20cm in diameter.

"My mother was a loud and bright character, and even her dressing was always colourful," said Ms Choo-Jaimon.

"She could talk to anyone. She used to sit on the swing chair outside her home and greet the neighbours who walked by."

Mrs Choo was known for whipping up a storm in the kitchen too, with her noodles, fried chicken wings and gulai kambing (mutton stew) among some of her best dishes, said Ms Choo-Jaimon, who has two children.

On Oct 26, a few days before her death, she cooked a sumptuous feast for the family to celebrate her son-in-law's birthday.

She made nasi lemak, chicken wings marinated with coriander seeds, Indonesian satay in kecap manis and fresh vegetables.

Ms Choo-Jaimon said she has been involved in the business since she was in primary school. "Every skill that I know, from baking to cooking to menu planning, was picked up from my mum," she said.

Ms Choo-Jaimon started working full-time in the family business after graduating from university. Her older sister lives in Canada with her husband.

Now the company director, Ms Choo-Jaimon said her greatest wish would be to see her mother's business etched in history as a heritage brand.

She said: "I hope someone can bring it up to the next level so that her legacy will not die. I just want to make my mother proud."