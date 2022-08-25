SMEs to get expert help on intellectual property to grow business

Small and medium-sized enterprises here will soon get expert help on ways to become more competitive through their intellectual property (IP).

An agreement signed yesterday between the World Intellectual Property Organisation (Wipo), Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) and the Singapore Innovation and Productivity Institute (SiPi) will see 57 SMF members enter into a pilot programme at the end of the third quarter this year.

SMF currently covers a range of firms under different sectors.

The agreement will allow the use of Wipo's IP diagnostics toolkit and IP for business series of guides by SiPi and SMF.

Members will be able to use these tools to seek a clearer understanding of where their companies' IP stands from a business perspective, based on how well-versed they are with the field.

The toolkit requires a user to fill out a questionnaire and share relevant information about their companies so they are able to find a customised strategy best suited for the company, while the series guide includes material on issues of IP management.

The toolkit was launched in November last year and has been used by about 3,800 companies around the world and generated over 1,000 personalised reports.

Wipo director-general Daren Tang said in his opening address that IP management is critical for companies to realise their ambitions, and to be able to innovate, grow and bring their products to market. He said: "It will give members a competitive advantage as they innovate their manufacturing processes to create new cutting edge products."

IP can also shape marketing branding for products, helping to sell them.

Also in attendance at the signing were five companies who came forward for the pilot programme, including Old Chang Kee and Cori Biotech.

Last year, the Government launched the Singapore IP Strategy 2030 (SIPS 2030) to strengthen the nation's position as a global hub for IP activities and transactions.

SIPS 2030 also aims to attract and grow innovative enterprises, while allowing them to develop good jobs and skills in IP.

SiPi chairman Audrey Yap said that with Wipo's credentials, she hopes SMF members will look to SiPi to be a one-stop access point in lending IP knowledge and expertise to their businesses.