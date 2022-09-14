SMEs plan to digitalise to overcome manpower constraints: Survey

Most businesses here expect to be profitable this year, but cite rising costs as a top concern. They also see digitalisation as a way to overcome manpower constraints.

These were the key findings from an annual business survey conducted by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) between June and last month. About 90 per cent of the more than 1,000 respondents were small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Sharing the survey results at the SCCCI's SME and Infocomm Commerce Conference (SMEICC) at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, SCCCI president Kho Choon Keng said businesses were generally recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 38 per cent of the respondents projecting that their revenues would increase, compared with 26 per cent last year.

Of the firms surveyed, 72 per cent forecast that they would turn a profit this year.

However, 75 per cent indicated that they faced rising business costs, compared with 57 per cent last year. Cost increases, availability of suitable manpower and inflationary pressures were the top three business challenges, the survey found.

To reduce manpower needs, 54 per cent of respondents said they would transform, automate, and/or digitalise their businesses.

About 68 per cent have also applied for government assistance schemes, particularly in the areas of digitalisation and technology adoption; hiring, developing and retaining employees; and business transformation and innovation.

Speaking at the bilingual conference, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo touched on reinvention, resilience and repositioning for companies to achieve digital transformation.

On reinvention, she said that to date, more than 10,000 SMEs have used the Chief Technology Officer-as-a-Service (CTO-as-a-Service) platform to go digital.

This is a platform by the Infocomm Media Development Authority with over 450 solutions for SMEs to plug their digital gaps. They can also seek customised advice from digital consultants.

On resilience, she said initiatives such as the Cyber Trust mark and Cyber Essentials mark, as well as the Data Protection Essentials Programme, help maintain cyber-security and data protection standards.

"At the broader level, it will also build enterprise resilience against threats when going digital, and foster greater trust in our digital economy," she said.

On repositioning, Mrs Teo said SMEs will have to prepare themselves for the future of digital technologies, which will likely feature some version of Web 3.0, the metaverse and much more pervasive use of artificial intelligence.

Mr Alan Lee, 49, owner of G20 Banana, which sells goreng pisang (banana fritters) at Old Airport Road hawker centre, used CTO-as-a-Service to set up an e-commerce platform. This will help him sell ready-to-cook frozen goreng pisang to buyers in China and Taiwan by the end of the year.

Madam Clara Goh, senior project manager at Moh Sim Wood Products in Eunos, told The Straits Times that manpower costs had risen by 50 per cent, and that it was hard to get new hires in the construction industry.

The firm is automating and integrating its manual operations. This frees up to 30 per cent of its staff, allowing them to engage in more value-added functions such as customer care and research and development.

Into its 25th year, SMEICC features more than 60 local and overseas speakers, including artificial intelligence expert Dr Kai-Fu Lee. The two-day conference being held on Tuesday and Wednesday has attracted more than 3,000 participants.