SMEs and non-profit organisations to get more rental relief

Eligible tenants will get more help with their rental costs amid tighter restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 here.

Rental relief will be offered to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as non-profit organisations with an annual revenue of not more than $100 million that are tenants of qualifying commercial properties, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said yesterday.

These commercial properties include shops, private schools, theatres, childcare centres, sports and recreational buildings, premises of tourist attractions, and meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions venues.

The measure is part of an $800 million support package announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to help businesses and workers cope with the impact of tightened Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19, said that the Government will help businesses with cash-flow concerns by supporting their rental costs.

Qualifying tenants in government-owned commercial properties will receive one month of rental relief.

Hawker stalls and coffee shops on government-owned premises already have a one-month rental waiver for this period of heightened alert.

Tenants are required to pass down the rental relief received to qualifying sub-tenants.

For privately owned commercial properties, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) will disburse a half-month rental relief cash payout directly to qualifying tenants as part of a new rental support scheme.

The payout will be disbursed from mid-August and computed based on the latest contractual gross rent from May 14 to today.

This is on top of the rental waivers or rebates that some landlords are offering to support their tenants during this period.

Types of properties that qualify for relief

• Hotel rooms, serviced apartments or function rooms at those properties. • Venues for meetings, incentive travel, conventions and exhibitions. • Premises of international cruise or ferry terminals, and of tourist attractions. • Shops, warehouse retail outlets, amusement centres, cinemas or theatres. • Restaurants, including foodcourts, coffee shops, market and hawker stalls, bars and nightclubs. • Sports and recreational buildings, including golf clubs. • Childcare centres or kindergartens, and schools, including tuition centres. • Healthcare buildings. • Backpackers' and students' hostels, or boarding houses. • Carparks used in connection with the operation of the listed qualifying properties. • Spaces used in connection with the operation of the listed qualifying properties and shophouses used for the purposes listed, excluding certain premises like land under redevelopment. SOURCE: MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Yesterday, Mr Wong highlighted how some companies such as CapitaLand and City Developments are offering additional help to their tenants during this challenging period. The help given includes rental rebates and operational support.

He also urged landlords to match the half-month rental relief to support their tenants.

Separately, property owners running an SME or a non-profit organisation on their own property will also be eligible for the cash payout. This is computed based on the annual value of the property, or part of it, for this year as at May 14.

Most qualifying tenants and owner-occupiers will receive the cash payout automatically without needing to submit an application, MOF said in a statement.

The cash payout will not be disbursed automatically to tenants which rent only part of a property, or to tenants who rent a mixed-use property such as a shophouse for both retail and residential use, or to licensees.

The ministry encouraged these businesses to submit an application to Iras, and provide supporting documents.

Iras will share more details of the rental support scheme and application process on its website by the middle of next month.