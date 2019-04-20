SMC guidelines on fee arrangements

The Straits Times alerted the Ministry of Health (MOH) last month to the local agent's alleged activities.

A ministry spokesman told ST in a recent e-mail: "The MOH and the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) take a serious view of behaviours which are not in line with the intent of the guidelines and of doctors who engage in activities which contravene the SMC Ethical Code and Ethical Guidelines."

The guidelines advise doctors on appropriate fee arrangements, including the conduct in private contractual arrangements between healthcare providers and third-party intermediary service providers.

The issue of agents or payment of referral services was addressed by SMC in its 2016 guidelines. It said doctors may pay third-party administrators or patient referral service fees that "reflect their actual work in handling and processing the patients". However, they are forbidden from paying "fees that are so high as to constitute 'fee splitting' or 'fee sharing' or which render (them) unable to provide the required standard of care".

Patients must also be informed if doctors pass such agent fees on to them.

The Life Insurance Association Singapore said in January last year that the Health Insurance Task Force made some recommendations to better manage the escalation of Integrated Shield (IP) claims in Singapore so that the rising IP premiums can be moderated.

These included a "pre-authorisation" framework, medical fee benchmarks and educating policyholders.

The task force acknowledged that referral service providers serve a useful purpose in linking patients and healthcare providers, and in efficient claims management.

But the layering of additional costs such as referral fees may lead to an inflation of medical costs which may be passed on to insurers through claims, ultimately increasing pressure on insurance premiums, it said.

