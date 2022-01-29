Smart Nation Ambassador lauded for videos teaching migrant workers to use apps

In June 2020, when there was progress in the nation's Covid-19 pandemic fight, more than 5,000 migrant workers from dormitories were allowed to resume work.

To play it safe, they had to use mobile applications to report their temperatures and prove that they were not infected. But the instructions in the apps were in English, which most of the workers were not familiar with.

One group of people sprang into action. Mrs Pratibha Kurnool, Asia-Pacific outreach lead at IT company Cognizant, rallied her colleagues to create videos in Bengali, Tamil and Hindi on how to use these apps.

She was among four people honoured as Star Smart Nation Ambassadors at an appreciation event yesterday at Heartbeat@Bedok.

Mrs Kurnool, 45, said: "There are so many applications with protocols specific to migrant workers. We saw a huge opportunity for us to bridge this technology gap."

She and her team collaborated with the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group to put together videos on how to use the TraceTogether, FWMOMCare (which monitors health status) and SGWorkPass apps.

They have accumulated about 50,000 views on YouTube.

The team of 12 conducted digital clinics to ensure the workers could pick up knowledge from the videos and relay it to their colleagues.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said each Smart Nation Ambassador (SNA) brings specific skills and expertise to bridge the community's digital divide, playing roles such as educating Singaporeans and preventing them from falling for scams.

"As we can see from the most recent episode involving OCBC, we must always find new ways to better equip the public to protect themselves and those around them," she said.

Nearly 470 OCBC Bank customers lost at least $8.5 million to phishing scams last month.

There are currently 4,000 SNAs islandwide, after the SNA programme started in 2019.

Since June 2020, the ambassadors have conducted 270 webinars under the #smartnationtogether programme to help Singaporeans learn about digital initiatives and emerging technologies.

Two programmes - SNA Citizen Co-creation Group and Smart Nation Builder - were launched yesterday.

The Co-creation Group connects representatives from different communities to discuss solutions to address gaps in digital inclusion.

The Smart Nation Builder is a roving truck that transforms into a digital playground. It will visit the heartland to collect feedback on digital tools.

"We need to get everyone on board because technology is a great way to improve their livelihoods," said Mrs Kurnool.