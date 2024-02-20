Smart investment to give lower-income non-working mums more childcare subsidies

The move to give non-working mothers from lower-income families higher childcare subsidies – which is currently for working mothers – is a significant policy shift.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget 2024 speech on Feb 16 that this move will benefit up to 17,000 children.

It comes after years of MPs and non-governmental organisations calling for childcare subsidies for non-working mothers to be on a par with those for their working peers, as many of the lower-income mothers they see are unable to work due to caregiving duties, illness or other reasons.

And they say these families should not be penalised for the mother’s unemployment, especially when they need more help to send their children to pre-school, an important step in preparing for primary school.

Currently, mothers with Singaporean children get a monthly $300 basic subsidy if they are working. If they are not working, they get $150 a month in basic subsidy.

On top of that, working mothers get up to $467 a month in additional subsidy, which is means-tested. But non-working mothers do not get this extra subsidy.

That is set to change, as DPM Wong announced during the Budget that he will extend higher subsidies to all children from lower-income families, including those with non-working mothers.

DPM Wong said the monthly fee caps at government-supported pre-schools in 2025 will also be reduced to $640 for anchor operators and $680 for partner operators. The fees listed are the amounts before factoring in childcare subsidies.

Fee caps will be further reduced in 2026.

Anchor operators and partner operators receive government grants that help offset costs, such as staff salaries, in return for meeting fee caps and quality criteria.

DPM Wong said: “We will lower the fees further so that full-day pre-school expenses for dual-income families will be comparable to those of primary school and after-school student care.”

The Ministry of Social and Family Development will give more details on the changes during the debate on its budget in March.