Smaller proportion of maids had at least one rest day monthly in 2021

A smaller proportion of migrant domestic workers (MDWs) had at least one rest day a month last year compared with 2015, with the pandemic persuading some to stay home, a study has found.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), which commissioned the study, said about 93 per cent of maids had at least one rest day a month, a decline from the 98 per cent reported in 2015.

"The decline could have been due to the Covid-19 pandemic, where more MDWs may have preferred to stay home on their rest days to minimise infection," said MOM yesterday.

The study, which was conducted from August to November last year, found a slight uptick in their satisfaction with working and living in Singapore.

More than 99 per cent of the maids surveyed said they were satisfied, and would recommend their family or friends to work in Singapore as an MDW.

In 2015, 97 per cent of maids indicated they were satisfied.

There were similar upticks in satisfaction related to their well-being, including accommodation, emotional support and food sufficiency.

The survey showed scores of 99 per cent for each indicator.

MOM said the study aims to gain insight into the employment experiences of MDWs and their employers.

It comes after the ministry announced last July that employers had to give their maids at least one compulsory rest day each month, which cannot be compensated with cash. The new policy will be implemented towards the end of this year.

The survey showed employers were similarly satisfied, with close to three-quarters intending to renew their domestic workers' contracts.

A total of 1,208 MDWs and 802 of their employers were surveyed for the study, which was last carried out between 2015 and 2016.

As at December last year, there were 246,300 MDWs working in Singapore.

Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang said MOM has strengthened measures over the years to better support MDWs and their employers.

"These include the implementation of mandatory post-placement checks by employment agencies, service fee refund policy to nudge employment agencies to take greater ownership of matching outcomes, and the introduction of a mandatory monthly rest day for MDWs which cannot be compensated away by the end of this year," said Ms Gan.

Ms Amanda Lau, who has Filipino maid Ailyn Amparado helping her, said the mandatory monthly rest day would ensure domestic workers have time to take care of their physical and emotional well-being.

Ms Lau, who is in the financial industry, has four children aged between one and 13.

"After 6½ years, and renewing her contract thrice, Ailyn and I are very close and that would not have been possible without mutual respect and a give-and-take relationship," added Ms Lau, 41.

Ms Amparado, 33, has been working here since 2015. She had previously worked in Kuwait for three years. During her time there, she said she received no days off.

"I feel that the Singapore Government is very good in taking care of us domestic workers," said Ms Amparado.

Mr Yeo Guat Kwang, chairman of the Centre for Domestic Employees, said the centre has also been conducting regular interviews with maids to assess how well they are settling into their new working and living environments.

"The Centre for Domestic Employees is heartened that the study positively reflects MDWs' satisfaction towards working in Singapore, and that employers are treating them fairly and with respect," said Mr Yeo.