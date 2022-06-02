SM Teo, next HK leader welcome closer ties between two cities

Singapore Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee yesterday reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining bilateral ties between the two cities.

Mr Teo, on the fourth and final day of a working visit to Hong Kong, congratulated Mr Lee on his electoral success, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement yesterday, adding that the two leaders took stock of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas between Singapore and Hong Kong.

Both leaders also welcomed closer cooperation between the two cities' public services, and exchanged views on developments in the cities and the broader region.

Mr Teo, the first foreign leader to meet Hong Kong's incoming chief, expressed confidence that Singapore and Hong Kong would continue to progress together and contribute to the economic vibrancy of the region, MFA said.

"CE-elect Lee and I share the view that Singapore and Hong Kong can build on the strong foundations of our partnership to do more together for mutual benefit," he wrote on Facebook.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, had on Monday met Mr Leung Chun Ying, Hong Kong's former chief executive and vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. He also met outgoing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who is due to hand over the leadership reins to Mr Lee come July 1.

Mr Lee returned from Beijing on Tuesday, after meeting China's top leaders following his election victory.

At a press conference shortly after he touched down, Mr Lee said the financial hub faces difficulties before it can reopen the border with mainland China, reported Bloomberg.

Mr Lee said he told Premier Li Keqiang there are "a lot of challenges and difficulties" to overcome before travel with the mainland can resume.

"I will start seeking communication with the mainland side, to explain the Hong Kong situation to them," Mr Lee said.

He faces pressure to restore business confidence in the wake of the city's restrictive hotel quarantine rules, and manage the Covid-19 policy as Hong Kong seeks to balance the demands of China's zero-tolerance approach with that of the business community, reported Bloomberg.