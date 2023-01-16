Slope damage in Tanjong Rimau, ponding in Fort Siloso on Sentosa to be assessed

SINGAPORE – The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) is looking to address weather-related damage on the island’s western tip after heavy rain caused slope failures and rock falls there in recent years.

Tanjong Rimau – as the area is known – comprises coastal cliffs and rocky shores, and is also the western boundary of Fort Siloso, a 19th-century battery that was gazetted a national monument in February 2022.

The agency began looking in October 2022 for consultants to study the current condition of Tanjong Rimau’s slopes and carry out measures to make them safe, if necessary.

Separately, SDC will also assess drainage discharge and ponding issues within Fort Siloso, after these were observed in portions of the coastal fortification that was built in 1878.

In December 2022, the agency sought consultants to conduct a feasibility study for proposed drainage enhancements to the battery.

SDC told The Straits Times in a statement that both studies are slated to begin in the second quarter of 2023.

In procurement documents, the agency said that Tanjong Rimau’s coastal area “has been undergoing constant erosion over the past few years”, adding that “notable slope failures” were observed in two locations in early 2020 after heavy rainfall.

In early 2021, rock falls occurred at two other locations, while a minor slope failure was observed at a third spot.

Three Fort Siloso searchlight posts are near the locations that were affected in 2021.

Images published by SDC showed that trees had been uprooted as a result of the slope failures, while fallen rocks could be seen at the foot of two columns that support a walkway connecting two of the searchlight posts.

SDC said Tanjong Rimau is frequented by researchers for studies and field trips, while the public periodically is allowed into the vicinity – home to corals, seagrass and a variety of marine wildlife – for nature and geological tours at the intertidal areas along the foot of the slopes.

The agency said the impact of slope failures and rock falls “has not caused significant damage to the area’s natural or built heritage”, and added that the affected areas are not accessible to the public and will continue to undergo regular inspections.

“SDC will review the appointed consultant’s assessments and recommendations, which will include solutions suited to the conditions specific to Sentosa, before proceeding with the next steps,” said the agency on the slope stabilisation study, which will consider if nature-based solutions can be used to address erosion.