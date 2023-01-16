Slope damage in Tanjong Rimau, ponding in Fort Siloso on Sentosa to be assessed

SINGAPORE – The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) is looking to address weather-related damage on the island’s western tip after heavy rain caused slope failures and rock falls there in recent years.
Tanjong Rimau – as the area is known – comprises coastal cliffs and rocky shores, and is also the western boundary of Fort Siloso, a 19th-century battery that was gazetted a national monument in February 2022.
The agency began looking in October 2022 for consultants to study the current condition of Tanjong Rimau’s slopes and carry out measures to make them safe, if necessary.
Separately, SDC will also assess drainage discharge and ponding issues within Fort Siloso, after these were observed in portions of the coastal fortification that was built in 1878.
In December 2022, the agency sought consultants to conduct a feasibility study for proposed drainage enhancements to the battery.
SDC told The Straits Times in a statement that both studies are slated to begin in the second quarter of 2023.
In procurement documents, the agency said that Tanjong Rimau’s coastal area “has been undergoing constant erosion over the past few years”, adding that “notable slope failures” were observed in two locations in early 2020 after heavy rainfall.
In early 2021, rock falls occurred at two other locations, while a minor slope failure was observed at a third spot.
Three Fort Siloso searchlight posts are near the locations that were affected in 2021.
Images published by SDC showed that trees had been uprooted as a result of the slope failures, while fallen rocks could be seen at the foot of two columns that support a walkway connecting two of the searchlight posts.
SDC said Tanjong Rimau is frequented by researchers for studies and field trips, while the public periodically is allowed into the vicinity – home to corals, seagrass and a variety of marine wildlife – for nature and geological tours at the intertidal areas along the foot of the slopes.
The agency said the impact of slope failures and rock falls “has not caused significant damage to the area’s natural or built heritage”, and added that the affected areas are not accessible to the public and will continue to undergo regular inspections.
“SDC will review the appointed consultant’s assessments and recommendations, which will include solutions suited to the conditions specific to Sentosa, before proceeding with the next steps,” said the agency on the slope stabilisation study, which will consider if nature-based solutions can be used to address erosion.
Professor Chu Jian, chair of Nanyang Technological University’s School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, said such solutions rely mainly on natural processes or natural materials such as vegetation to help address erosion and stabilise slopes.
They may also help to blend hard engineering solutions into the natural environment, he said.
Similar projects have been initiated elsewhere in Singapore to combat coastal erosion, such as on Pulau Ubin.
Prof Chu said that while nature-based solutions help to preserve nature better, they may be more costly and may require more space than other solutions, due to a need for gentler slope designs.
He added that based on photos published by SDC, slope stabilisation works are needed urgently.
“Without timely slope repair, the areas affected by erosion can expand,” said Prof Chu, adding that this may cause larger-scale slope failure without much warning.
In the absence of an on-site assessment, he said, future slope failures that may impact the natural and built heritage of the area, or even nearby infrastructure, cannot be ruled out.
SDC said in procurement documents that should intervention be pursued, an environmental impact assessment will be required to protect key flora and geological features.
It added that emphasis will be placed on adopting nature-based solutions to “soften hard engineered elements and facilitate the natural propagation of flora and fauna”.
As for the Fort Siloso drainage study, SDC said that if improvement works are required, the appointed consultant will work closely with it and the National Heritage Board to formulate these works.