Slabs, each larger than a person, topple from trailer at Jurong East; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - Large squarish slabs, each bigger than a person, toppled off a trailer in Jurong East on Wednesday (Oct 16), resulting in at least two lanes of the road being blocked.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Toh Guan Road and Boon Lay Way at 7.17am.

The 45-year-old driver was issued with a summon for failing to properly secure goods on the vehicle, which resulted in the counterweight slabs falling off.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident show five slabs that fell off the trailer and blocking the lane beside the one the trailer is on.

Construction company Terex's logo is embossed on the slabs.

The Straits Times has contactedTerex Singapore for comment.