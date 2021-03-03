SLA will work closely with public to optimise state-owned spaces

From engaging the public on how to reuse state properties in areas like Changi Point, to converting under-utilised state land into community spaces, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) will continue to work closely with the community to optimise state-owned spaces.

This was a point made by Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong yesterday during the debate on the Ministry of Law's budget.

Such collaborations on the use of state properties will bring better value to the state and the community, he said.

He cited how the SLA will work with the Urban Redevelopment Authority to seek views for the adaptive reuse of state properties in Changi Point, to enhance the area's rustic charm.

A space in Yarrow Gardens off Siglap Road will be converted into a park for residents, said Mr Tong, amid efforts to better make use of under-utilised state land. The park will be over 16,000 sq ft in size.

He added that the SLA has contributed to efforts to combat Covid-19 during the pandemic, such as by retrofitting and managing state properties that were converted into government quarantine facilities and stay-home notice facilities.

The agency has also pressed on with its digitalisation efforts, he noted. All of its Temporary Occupation Licences are now issued in electronic format and digitally signed, which saves time and reduces the possibility of these documents being misplaced.

And the bulk of some one million Housing Board leases have been digitised since 2016.

The SLA has also been engaging stakeholders to develop a digital conveyancing portal for a fully integrated, secure, efficient and transparent end-to-end conveyancing process, said the minister.

It is building up its geospatial capabilities, he added, referring to technology that organises large amounts of location data from different domains for the creation of services and decision-making.

The full OneMap3D platform, which has rich and integrated layers of geospatial data, will be made available to businesses and individuals this year, he said. It uses three-dimensional models and renderings to project how buildings look in a neighbourhood, even those that are not constructed yet.

It is a 3D upgrade of OneMap, a free local intelligent map service that is regularly updated with information contributed by government agencies.

The platform will have new services to help users make decisions, said Mr Tong.

For instance, those in the logistics sector can use it for drone flight planning and simulation, while those in real estate can tap it for immersive property viewing experiences. Citizens can also make use of it for barrier-free access navigation and wayfinding.

The agency will also build up the Geospatial Trusted Centre, said Mr Tong. The centre, which public agencies can turn to for updated and accurate geospatial data, will continue to provide data concierge services and expand its centralised geospatial training and project services to more agencies.