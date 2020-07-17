SkillsFuture Month to kick off with forum on Covid-19's impact on work

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung will launch this year's SkillsFuture Month at the SkillsFuture Forum this morning.

The SkillsFuture Month 2020, which will run until Aug 16, will feature a series of mostly virtual and several physical events that will cater to Singaporeans who are at different stages of their careers and lives.

With the economic impact of Covid-19 hitting various sectors, these events will share more about the range of training opportunities available for job seekers.

Organised by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and various partners, the SkillsFuture Month supports the efforts of the new National Jobs Council.

This year, more than 80 community, education and industry partners are participating in SkillsFuture Month, which is expected to reach out to more than 15,000 learners.

SSG and its partners have lined up a number of events that are designed to meet the needs of different workforce segments.

These include live webinars, online classes and workshops, as well as virtual exhibitions. The details of these events will be announced soon.

The SkillsFuture Forum, held at the Lifelong Learning Institute, aims to send out the message to employers that they should equip their workers with the right skills to support their business growth and transformation.

The forum will also look to increase employers' awareness and participation in employer-relevant SkillsFuture and SGUnited Jobs and Skills initiatives.

The theme of the forum is Reshaping Your Businesses And Workforce In The Midst Of Covid-19.

>80 Number of community, education and industry partners participating in SkillsFuture Month

The focus is on how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the world of work.

At the forum, Mr Ong will deliver a speech and participate in a panel discussion on how companies have transformed their business and workforce to overcome the current crisis through training and technology.

Members on the panel include SkillsFuture Singapore chief executive Ong Tze Chin, Pan Pacific Hotels Group chief executive Choe Peng Sum, Greenpac chief executive Susan Chong, Ademco Security Group managing director Toby Koh and HRnetGroup executive director and chief legal officer Adeline Sim.