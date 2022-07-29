SkillsFuture festival focuses on tradesman industry

SINGAPORE - The Skills & Learning Festival @ South East returned as an in-person event on Friday (July 29) after being held virtually for the last two years.

Held at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East, this year's event focuses on a diverse range of in-demand skill sets, such as tradesman and craftsman-related jobs.

About 1,000 people are expected to attend the event from Friday (July 29) to Saturday (July 30) each day.

Mr Fahmi Aliman, Mayor of South East Community Development Council (CDC), said that Singapore is experiencing a manpower shortage in tradesman and craftsman related jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, placing skill sets from such industries in demand.

The festival also has 11 employer booths such as Starbucks Singapore and The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts.

A spokesmanfor The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts said that the event helped to engage with potential employees.

The event is also offering experiential workshops, such as the Do-It-Yourself plumbing workshop, which teaches attendees about common plumbing issues.

Mr Sky Seah picked up basic household maintenance skills such as plumbing and fixing air-conditioners.

The 66-year-old operations manager hopes to be able to better cope with the rising costs of living by fixing such issues at home, instead of calling a technician.

The festival features the Jobs @ South East portal, which has more than 1,000 job vacancies from over 80 companies in the South East District. The portal can be accessed at https://jobsatsoutheast.e2i.com.sg/

The event is a component of this year's SkillsFuture @ CDCs programme, which is part of the annual SkillsFuture Festival. The SkillsFuture @ CDCs programme runsfrom July 22 to Aug 14, and is themed "Be Future Ready through Upskill Learning & Career Planning".

Mr Fahmi said: "I hope that attendees will be able to pick up a trade and skill that will be useful first on a personal level, and thereafter, turn it into a career or a part-time job."