Skills training for national servicemen amid weak job market

National servicemen will soon be able to tap dedicated skills training programmes to help them navigate a weak job market and economic uncertainty.

This will be done through collaborations between Safra, public agencies and education providers, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said yesterday.

Discussions are under way with Workforce Singapore and SkillsFuture to offer relevant upskilling and training programmes through the national service association's platforms.

"Given the current situation with employment and the slow economy, we think one area which many of our NSmen will benefit from is learning," said Mr Zaqy, who is president of Safra.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Liberty Safra Swim for Hope finale at Safra Tampines, as he announced Safra's plans to better cater to national servicemen and their families over the next five years.

It follows a year-long strategic review that involved more than 1,400 national servicemen and volunteers.

Lieutenant-Colonel (NS) Terence Quek, chairman of the review's working group and implementation committee, said participants had highlighted learning opportunities as a way Safra could support national servicemen, particularly those just embarking on their careers.

Details on the type and format of these courses as well as Safra's wider plans are still being worked out, he added.

In line with the review, a wider range of fitness and wellness offerings, such as mixed martial arts, dance and aerobics classes will be available at Safra's six clubhouses, while gyms may also be set up beyond the association's compounds to provide greater access to fitness options.

Better addressing the healthcare needs of national servicemen and strengthening Total Defence are among other plans.

While some fitness plans have been delayed by the pandemic, others, such as the launch of a mixed martial arts gym at Safra Tampines, have gone ahead and proven popular, Mr Zaqy noted.

Safra's recent partnership with Amore Fitness has also helped to expand the association's reach, such as among female members.

Safra said it is exploring healthcare-related partnerships that will offer members preferential rates for physiotherapy and medical screening, for example.

Dialogues on national issues and more charity events are also on the cards to help support Total Defence, Safra said.

A record 4,300 participants, including national servicemen and their families, took part in this year's virtual Swim for Hope event, which raised $166,600 for the Autism Resource Centre (Singapore), Singapore Swimming Association's One Team Singapore Fund and the SAF Care Fund.