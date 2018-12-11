SJI scout leader 'Pelandok' remembered for his dedication to troop for almost 50 years

SINGAPORE-A co-founder of the scout troop at St Joseph's Institution (SJI), Mr James Tseng Yan Lin, who inspired thousands of boys for almost 50 years, died over the weekend. He was aged 91.

Affectionately known as "Pelandok", the name of his troop and which means mouse deer in Malay, he would return to SJI to help lead it even after he was posted to other schools.

He always put the interests of the scouts first, general manager Anthony Phey, 58, a former scout leader at SJI, told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Dec 11).

"Pelandok always made sure every scout had the chance to participate in overseas trips and activities. He would often find sponsorship for those who were less well off," said Mr Phey, who viewed him as his mentor.

"He treated everyone equally, and he taught me to always stay humble despite successes in life."

Mr Tseng, who was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer two years ago, died peacefully on Sunday (Dec 9) at home, said his second son Paul, 61, a gynaecologist.

While his health improved after treatment, it deteriorated in the last six months, said Dr Tseng. "He was not in pain and we had anticipated it so it was not a great shock. He lived a long and fruitful life."

Mr Tseng is survived by five children, 16 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. His wife Madam Connie Lim Bie Siew died in 2010.

Born in 1927, he studied at SJI, and returned to teach mathematics in the 1940s.

In 1950, he and some teachers revived the SJI scout troop. Even after he was posted to other schools like Swiss Cottage Secondary, he would return to SJI to be a Scout leader. He did so until 1997.

Mr Tseng was a vice principal and principal of various schools and retired as principal of Montfort Secondary in 1987.

His third son Phillip, 59, an anaesthetist, said his father was a strict man but was always kind to those around him.

"We were quite taken aback that so many people remembered him," said Dr Tseng of the tributes that poured in online as well as the many visitors who came to his father's wake. "Perhaps, it's not unexpected since he gave so much to the scouting movement in Singapore."

Mr Tseng took on the scouting name "Pelandok" because it was a way for scouts to address him informally but still maintain a level of respect, said Mr Phey. "He wanted to maintain a channel of friendliness with the boys."

He added that Mr Tseng, who was "not very tall or big", likened himself to the mouse deer which, despite its small size, could outwit larger animals with its agility and quick-thinking.

"That's how the scouts of SJI began calling themselves Pelandok scouts," Mr Phey said. "Pelandok's selfless leadership shaped many generations of scouts and for that he is fondly remembered."

Mr Tseng's wake is at 25 Namly Crescent and the funeral service will be held on Thursday (Dec 13) at 2 pm at the Church of St Ignatius.