Six-year-old girl in hospital after accident

A six-year-old girl was taken to hospital yesterday after she was injured in an accident at the junction of Tampines Road and Defu Avenue 1. The morning accident involved two taxis and a minibus. Photos posted online show the minivan lying on its side in the middle of the road. Both the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at about 8.30am. The police said the girl was a passenger in the minibus. She was conscious when she was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital in an SCDF ambulance. Police investigations are ongoing.