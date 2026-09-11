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Six tembusu trees removed from MacRitchie Reservoir Park for public safety reasons: NParks

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A group member of the NSS Public Forum Facebook group wondered why the trees had been cut.

A group member of the NSS Public Forum Facebook group wondered why the tembusu trees had been cut.

PHOTOS: RYAN PHUNG/FACEBOOK

Clay Lim

  • Six Tembusu trees at MacRitchie Reservoir Park were removed by NParks on Sept 2 due to health issues and structural defects found during inspections.
  • A Nature Society Singapore member raised concerns about balancing public safety and preserving mature trees after noticing the tree stumps.
  • NParks plans to plant various native species to replace the removed trees, maintaining ecological and landscape value at the site.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Six tembusu trees at the MacRitchie Reservoir Park had been removed by the National Parks Board (NParks), it said in a media reply on Sept 11.

This comes after a post in the Nature Society Singapore’s Public Forum Facebook page, where a group member posted images of several tree stumps which he said were near the Paddle Lodge, and wondered what had happened.

In the media reply, NParks group director of parks central Jillian Lim said the trees were removed for public safety reasons on Sept 2.

“During our regular tree inspections, these trees were assessed to be unhealthy, with decay and structural defects,” she said.

She added that a variety of native species will be planted at the site to replace the trees that were removed.

On Facebook, the man who posted about the tree stumps said he found a large hole in one of the stumps, but could not see anything wrong with the rest.

“I’m not suggesting that these particular trees were cut down without good reason: There may well be problems that aren’t visible from the stumps,” he said.

“I’m more curious about the broader question of how we balance public safety with preserving mature trees. Some risk is probably unavoidable with large old trees, while their ecological and landscape value takes decades to replace.”

More on this topic
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Fewer large trees in Singapore’s older forests, more than 100,000 insect species here: NParks
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Parks/Nature reserves

National Parks Board

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.