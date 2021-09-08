Six people under probe after police raid on 10 massage outlets

Six individuals, including outlet operators, are under investigation following police raids on 10 massage establishments.

Six outlets were found to have committed various offences under the Massage Establishments Act, said the police in a statement yesterday.

Four of the outlets were allegedly operating without valid licences, and vice-related activities were purportedly detected at the other two outlets.

The raids, conducted by Ang Mo Kio Police Division, took place between Aug 26 and last Thursday. The massage establishments were located in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Avenue 4, as well as in Jalan Selaseh, Simon Road and Upper Serangoon Road.

Those found guilty of running a business providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

Those found to have breached the prescribed rules and conditions under the Massage Establishments Act can also be fined up to $5,000, with repeat offenders fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

The police said in the statement that they have been "conducting regular enforcement operations at massage establishments to suppress vice and other illegal activities".

"Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," the statement added.