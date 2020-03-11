Six more cases confirmed here; 12 patients in critical condition

Six more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Singapore, while 12 are in critical condition and in intensive care, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

This brings the total number of cases here to 166, of which 93 have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital. Three of the latest cases - 161, 164 and 166 - are linked to the dinner at Safra Jurong's Joy Garden restaurant on Feb 15.

The Safra Jurong cluster remains the largest locally, with 39 cases.

Two other new patients - Cases 162 and 163 - are linked to Case 142, who was confirmed to have the infection last Saturday.

Case 162, a 28-year-old Singaporean man, was in Indonesia from Feb 29 to March 2. He reported onset of symptoms last Saturday and was referred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Monday. Prior to hospitalisation, he had visited a shop at 26 Jalan Membina. He lives in Kim Tian Road.

Case 163, a 27-year-old Singaporean woman, reported onset of symptoms on Sunday. She was referred to NCID on Monday, had visited Funan mall and PUB Recreation Club before admission to hospital, and lives in Redhill Road.

Case 165 is a 30-year-old Singaporean man who was in France from Feb 15 to last Saturday. He was confirmed to have the Covid-19 infection yesterday morning and has been admitted to NCID.

MOH director of medical services Kenneth Mak yesterday said contact tracing still has a role in controlling the virus outbreak and will continue to "make sense" even in widespread community infection.

This is because it would help mitigate the amplifying effect of infected individuals who continue to engage in social activities and go to work, which could lead to further exposure and infection.

"There would be benefit for us still to work out ways in which we can try to contain (the outbreak) as (cases) arise locally... and reduce the requirement for us to treat more people," said Associate Professor Mak.

He added that there may come a time when Singapore may need to think of changing its strategy. This would be when the number of cases "overwhelms its ability to bring resources in to try to contain (the outbreak) as (cases) arise".

But this is not a situation that needs to be considered very seriously at this time, he said.

On the continued relevance of contact tracing, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said it was not a binary choice between contact tracing and social distancing.

The focus of contact tracing may also shift as the situation evolves, he added.