Six million dating app accounts hacked

Users of dating app Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB) received an unexpected Valentine's Day surprise yesterday.

They received an e-mail from CMB saying some data from their account "may have been acquired by an unauthorised party".

The San Francisco company said it found out about it on Monday.

What was acquired were app users' names and e-mail addresses prior to May last year, CMB said in its e-mail.

It also said it has taken several steps to protect its users, including hiring forensic security experts to carry out a review of its systems and infrastructure, as well as to look out for suspicious activities.

CMB said it is coordinating with the law enforcement authorities to investigate the breach.

Tech news site The Register, based in Britain, reported on Monday that more than six million CMB accounts were among 620 million accounts hacked worldwide.

The CMB accounts were on sale for 0.13 bitcoin on the Dark Web, The Register said.

Other websites and apps that were hacked include video messaging app Dubsmash, fitness app MyFitnessPal and photography community 500px.

A CMB user in Singapore, a man working in the medical industry who declined to be named, said he was not too bothered about his data being compromised.

"Given that the leaked details are just my name and e-mail, I'm not too worried," the 28-year-old told The Straits Times.

"My name is public domain knowledge on Facebook and I ignore most of these unimportant e-mails anyway."

CMB has recommended to its users to take extra care when receiving unsolicited communications that ask for personal data or refer them to a webpage asking for personal data.

"We also recommend avoiding clicking on links or downloading attachments from suspicious e-mails."