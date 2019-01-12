Six injured after glass panel shatters at Jurong East foodcourt

Six people were injured when a glass panel shattered at the foodcourt of Icon@IBP in Jurong East.

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, the six people who were injured were sitting at two tables near the glass panel when it broke on Thursday.

An eyewitness, Mr Liu Yi De, 27, told Wanbao that the person who was most severely injured was sitting closest to the glass panel when it broke. The victim suffered several cuts and wounds, Mr Liu added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident at 3A International Business Park Road at 12.25pm.

One person was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, SCDF said.

Mr Tan Yew Chin, chief executive for Singapore and South-east Asia at Ascendas-Singbridge, which manages Icon@IBP, confirmed that six people were injured.

One person was taken to hospital and was discharged on the same day, while the other five suffered minor injuries, he said. The building management is currently investigating the cause of the incident, he added.

"The safety of our tenants and visitors remains our utmost priority," said Mr Tan.

"We take this incident seriously and are following up with the affected people to ensure that their well-being is taken care of."

Choo Yun Ting