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Sites in Mandai and Upper Jurong Road to be sold for purpose-built dormitories over by end-2027

One of the sales sites, at 529 Upper Jurong Road, has been previously used as a dormitory called Jurong Apartments.

SINGAPORE – Two sites for purpose-built dormitories will be put up for sale by the Government next year.

To be sold on 30-year leases, the sites are part of the Government’s efforts to build up a sufficient supply of dormitory beds for migrant worker accommodation, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Ministry of National Development (MND) in a statement on Sept 11.

The first site is located in Mandai, in Lorong Lada Hitam 1, and has an area of 10.7ha. It is expected to yield 15,000 dormitory beds, and is slated for launch by the first quarter of 2027.

The other site, at 529 Upper Jurong Road, spans 2ha and is estimated to yield 8,100 beds – subject to clearance by public agencies. This site is set to go on sale in the second half of 2027.

MOM and MND said four purpose-built dormitory sites have been launched since end-2025, with a total of 25,200 beds between them.

These sites are in Terusan Edge in Jurong East, Kranji Close, Lok Yang Way in Pioneer, and Gali Batu.

In total, the six dormitories – including the two to be launched – will add about 48,300 beds by the early 2030s, said MOM and MND. They added that they will “update the industry on the dormitory supply pipeline on an annual basis, to support industry planning and participation in upcoming tenders”.

The ministries added that while the purpose-built dormitory supply is being increased, the Government will also work with agencies and the dormitory industry on near-term measures to meet employers’ demand for migrant worker accommodation.

These efforts include four new Quick Build Dormitories that will provide around 16,000 beds in total in 2027, as well as MOM’s second purpose-built dormitory, which will start operating in Sengkang West by mid-2028 and have 7,200 beds.

“We will also temporarily extend the leases of existing dormitories and facilitate Factory-Converted Dormitories, Construction Temporary Quarters and Temporary Occupation Licence Quarters, subject to availability of infrastructure capacity and land,” said MOM and MND.

The ministries added that MOM is “studying a temporary relaxation of the occupancy limits under the New Dormitory Standards and will update the industry in due course”.

As at June 2026, there are approximately 1,600 dormitories providing around 467,000 beds for migrant workers.

MOM data shows that the number of work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors has climbed steadily in recent years, from 311,100 in December 2020 – amid the Covid-19 pandemic – to 482,600 in December 2025.