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Sir Stamford Raffles statue in Boat Quay to undergo maintenance on June 30

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The public will not be able to take photos with the statue when maintenance works are under way from 9am to 6pm on June 30.

The public will not be able to take photos with the statue when maintenance works are under way from 9am to 6pm on June 30.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

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Daniel Lai

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SINGAPORE – A statue in Boat Quay of Sir Stamford Raffles, widely regarded as the founder of modern Singapore, will undergo routine maintenance on June 30.

The statue at the Raffles Landing Site along the Singapore River is believed to mark the spot where the British statesman landed in 1819.

The maintenance works will be carried out from 9am to 6pm on June 30, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in a statement on June 15.

The public will not be able to take photos with the statue when maintenance works are under way from 9am to 6pm on June 30.

Should there be unfavourable weather conditions, the maintenance works will be rescheduled to July 1.

“We seek the public’s understanding as the works may cause some inconvenience during this period,” said STB.

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