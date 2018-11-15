Singtel, M1 and StarHub services mostly restored after fibre cable cut

SINGAPORE - Singtel, StarHub and M1 said most of their services have been restored following a fibre cable cut incident on Wednesday afternoon (Nov 14), which affected about 10,000 customers from the telcos and Internet service provider MyRepublic.

In a 1.40pm update on Thursday, Singtel said in a Facebook post that "virtually all of the services affected" by the cut have been restored.

Earlier in the morning, Singtel said that all fixed voice services were restored by 2am.

StarHub's latest update at 10.50am said that Singapore's fibre broadband network builder NetLink Trust had restored approximately 80 per cent of the affected underground fibre cables serving its customers.

M1 said at 11.56am that services for most of its affected customers have been restored, although full service restoration is still underway.

Both Singtel and M1 said that affected customers will receive a local mobile data waiver for the period of the interruption.

StarHub also said that, as a gesture of goodwill and appreciation, it will offer affected fibre customers a $10 rebate on their December bill.

NetLink Trust first received reports of a fibre service interruption at around 2.50pm on Wednesday.

It said that the interruption was caused by a third-party contractor which severed a number of fibre cables while performing construction works along Tampines Avenue 9.

The network builder deployed its recovery team onsite and is working on fibre service restoration. It is working with relevant parties to restore services to all affected areas, which includes the vicinity around Pasir Ris, Tampines, Changi and Loyang.

Affected customers can monitor NetLink Trust's website at www.netlinktrust.com for updates.