Singtel Dash users can pay for purchases in Japan

SINGAPORE - Singtel Dash users will be able to pay for their purchases in Japan with the telco's mobile wallet in the "very near future", after mobile payment technology company Netstars joined regional payment network VIA.

Users "will be able to pay instantly in their local currency, transact conveniently and securely, and enjoy competitive foreign exchange rates in Japan", a Singtel spokesman said on Monday (March 18).

Spearheaded by Singtel, VIA is part of the Republic's largest telco's push to lead the growing but fragmented e-payment market as it looks to develop in new areas.

VIA kicked off with more than 1.6 million merchants in Thailand in October last year, and is expected to launch in other countries such as Indonesia, India and the Philippines.

Singtel announced last month that Axiata Digital's mobile wallet Boost Malaysia will join the VIA network.

This means that users of Dash, Rabbit Line Pay and Boost can pay for their purchases in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan at participating merchants' outlets.

The Republic's largest telco announced in January that its wallet users would be able to remit money to Myanmar, on top of the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and China.

Users do not need to subscribe to Singtel's telephone or broadband services.