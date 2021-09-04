SingPost Centre death: Signs with emergency number, exit directions pasted on stairwell walls

Signs listing an emergency number and providing directions to the nearest exit have been put up on walls in a stairwell in the south lobby of SingPost Centre, days after an elderly man went missing and was found dead there.

The Straits Times found the signs - which say "For Emergency Call" in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil - on every floor from Basement 3 to Level 1 yesterday.

The signs were not there on Thursday when ST checked.

Mr Soh Eng Thong, 78, was found dead on Tuesday afternoon in the stairwell in Basement 3 of the south lobby. The stairwell door in Basement 3 leads to a carpark that is not in use.

The retired taxi driver had left his Haig Road home on foot on the night of Aug 27, saying he was attending a wake.

When he did not return, his family called his mobile phone repeatedly.

Mr Soh picked up the call the following morning, and told his daughter that he was at SingPost Centre and that his legs were tired.

The family, who said Mr Soh did not have dementia, searched the mall, which is about 1km from their home.

When they could not find him, they made a police report that day.

He was found lying motionless on Tuesday afternoon with his belongings laid out neatly, which is his habit, his family told ST.

A paramedic later pronounced him dead.

SingPost Centre is a mall that spans five levels and houses a supermarket, a cinema, eateries and enrichment centres.

ST understands that the Basement 3 carpark has been closed for more than a year.

The south lobby lifts were still not in use yesterday, but the one-way door in the stairwell at Basement 2 was left ajar, allowing users of the stairwell to exit on that floor instead of having to walk up to Level 1.

Although the Basement 3 carpark is not in use, it is possible to access it using the stairwell. It is the lowest floor in the mall.

All the doors in the basement floors are one-way, meaning that once they are shut, they cannot be opened from inside the stairwell.

The one-way doors are part of fire safety requirements for all malls.

The door on Level 1, which opens out to the side of the mall that faces the MRT tracks near Paya Lebar station, can be opened from inside the stairwell.

Once the Level 1 door is firmly shut, it cannot be opened from the outside.

The stairwell, which has air vents, is lit with motion-detector lights. There are closed-circuit television cameras outside the stairwell door on the first floor, but not inside the stairwell.

Police investigations are ongoing. In an earlier statement, they said they do not suspect foul play.

A spokesman for SingPost had earlier expressed condolences to Mr Soh's family and said the company is assisting with investigations.