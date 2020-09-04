SingPost, MOE launch superhero-themed stamp set in tribute to teachers

SINGAPORE - SingPost, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has launched a new stamp set featuring a superhero squad that educates students on how they can protect themselves against Covid-19.

The set of six stamps was launched on Teachers' Day, which this year falls on Friday (Sept 4), as a tribute to members of the education fraternity for their hard work in ensuring that students can continue to learn in a safe environment amid the pandemic.

The ministry will give all teachers an envelope each with the set of stamps from Monday onwards as a token of gratitude for their efforts.

The stamp set features five superheroes - Virus Screener Varun, who reminds students to check their temperature daily; Mask Up Mei Mei, who champions wearing a mask; Super Soaper Soffy, the mascot for washing hands; Hands Down Hana, who reminds students not to touch their faces with their hands; and Wipe Up Wilson, who encourages students to keep surfaces clean. The sixth stamp features all the superheroes.

Mrs Tan Wai Lan, coordinating divisional director for MOE's communications and engagement group, said: "Our teachers and our staff have been at the front lines in keeping students safe and engaged in learning even as we fight the pandemic. They are the real superheroes and we are happy to partner SingPost in recognising their immense contributions this Teachers' Day."

Ms Marjorie Ooi, SingPost's senior vice-president for post office network, financial services and philately, said: "These stamps will become part of Singapore's collective history for future generations to remember how we as a nation battled this pandemic and lived through this unprecedented crisis, and then emerged stronger as a country."

The stamps are priced at between 30 cents and 70 cents each.

Pre-cancelled first-day covers are at $4.45 each and presentation packs at $5.55 each.

The stamp set can be bought at all post offices, philatelic stores and online at this website.