SingPass to phase out physical tokens as app passes million-user mark

SingPass is phasing out physical security tokens as its mobile app, which allows users to log in securely, has drawn more than one million users as of this month.

The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) said yesterday that the token key will be phased out by March 31 next year.

This is due to the low usage of the token and the availability of other secure methods of access.

Over 98 per cent of all login methods involved the use of the app or SMS authentication, while just 2 per cent used the token.

OneKey tokens will not be issued or replaced from Oct 1, and from April 1 next year, users will not be able to use OneKey tokens to access digital services.

GovTech recommends that in the meantime, users refer to instruction guides on how to set up their SingPass Mobile app.

Those who need further assistance can visit any of the 46 SingPass counters islandwide.

Launched in October 2018, the mobile app uses fingerprint or face recognition, or a six-digit passcode, as an added layer of security in what is known as two-factor authentication to allow access to government digital services from more than 60 agencies.

Singapore citizens with phones that cannot download apps can still set up and use SMS as part of two-factor authentication to continue accessing online services.

GovTech said that it will be working closely with the Infocomm Media Development Authority and People's Association to help Singaporeans during the transition.

Guides on how to register and use the SingPass Mobile app are available on the SingPass website: www.go.gov.sg/singpass-guides

GovTech chief executive Kok Ping Soon said: "We are encouraged by the strong support so far and will do more to promote the use of the app, so that more users can transact online with the Government and the private sector easily and conveniently.

"We will also work with our partner agencies to help more citizens learn how to use SingPass Mobile, and continue to find new solutions which ensure security and convenience for our citizens."