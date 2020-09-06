Single-parent families in Jurong struggling during pandemic receive groceries and vouchers

SINGAPORE - Getting by during the Covid-19 period as an unemployed single mum was already taxing for Ms Nur Humaiza, and she was dealt another blow when she and her son had to serve a 14-day quarantine order in June.

Her seven-year-old had spent time with his father on June 10, a day before the man went to Kuala Lumpur. On June 16, Ms Humaiza, 28, was told her son's father had tested positive for Covid-19. As a precautionary measure, she and her child had to be quarantined in their one-room rental flat in Jurong West.

"I felt helpless when I heard the news because there was no one to get food for us, and we felt really lonely, as we frequently stay over at my sister's house. When I'm confined in my flat, I tend to think too much."

Within a day, Ms Humaiza's social worker from a social service office worked with other organisations to deliver 50 packs of cooked meals and household items to her home.

For a few years now, financial aid has been covering her rent and utility bills, and she receives $750 a month from ComCare. She has not worked since her son was born.

Her family was one of 101 that received $110 worth of groceries and $40 NTUC vouchers from social welfare organisation Civilians Association of Singapore (CAS) on Sunday (Sept 6).

Most of the recipients are single-parent families living in Jurong, and more families in the area and other places will receive the grocery packs in the coming weeks.

The initiative was created mainly to support single parents struggling financially during the Covid-19 period.

Members of CAS and the public contributed to an online fund-raiser for this initiative, and more than $23,000 has been raised, said CAS president M.P. Sellvem.

Ms Humaiza said the groceries will tide her over the next month or two, while she focuses on her son's medical expenses. A fifth of her $750 allowance goes to buying two cans of milk powder for her son, who needs the immunity boost, as he has asthma, eczema and bronchitis.

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the organisation's patron and MP for the Taman Jurong ward, dropped by Taman Jurong Community Club on Sunday morning with his wife to greet volunteers who were packing the groceries.

CAS started as a club in the Public Works Department (PWD) quarters at Upper Bukit Timah in 1964. Then known as the Hillview Civilians Sports Club, it was formed to keep the young people in the neighbourhood away from social ills and get them involved in football and other social and recreational activities.

The club has since evolved into a registered charity that supports mainly single parents, seniors and young people.

Speaking to the media, Mr Tharman emphasised the organisation's history.

"Gangsterism and all kinds of problems were rife in the area. The club organised activities with the young people and played football, and they all grew up very well."

PWD workers, who lived in such quarters with their families, were involved in building and maintaining infrastructure such as schools, roads and airports.

The PWD came under the Ministry of Law and National Development in 1965 and remained under the national development portfolio.