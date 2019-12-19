Single mother who sought President's help to access CPF funds on medical grounds can reapply with doctor's certification: CPF Board

SINGAPORE - The CPF Board responded to media reports on Thursday (Dec 19) regarding financial assistance being rendered to Ms Sua Li Li, a single mother who was diagnosed with lupus and sought access to her CPF funds a month ago.

In a post on Facebook, the Board said her appeal to withdraw her CPF on medical grounds will be re-assessed once her doctor is able to certify that she meets the medical criteria.

It said it had been unable to contact Ms Sua, who turned 46 today, until she had returned from an overseas trip.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Ms Sua said she was first diagnosed with lupus in 2011 and has suffered from photo-sensitivity, and chronic pain and fatigue, making it difficult for her to work.

She applied for financial assistance at the Social Services Office (SSO) Yishun in August, but said she was denied as she had savings of $1,500 in the bank.

"This is a wake up call for Singaporeans that there are people like me who are suffering and struggling now under these systems.

"Ideally all I want is a job I can do because it'll help my financial situation. I don't want my daughter going to school and starving herself because she's worried about expenses," she said.

She appealed to her MP and even wrote a letter on Nov 15 to President Halimah Yacob to get access to her Central Provident Fund money. She believes has close to $100,000 in CPF savings from her work as a legal secretary before she fell ill.

A spokesman for the President's Office said they had received the letter and had asked the relevant government agencies to look into it.

The CPF Board's post on Thursday noted financial aid had been given Ms Sua's daughter, a student at Singapore Polytechnic.

"She receives government bursaries which cover her annual course fees fully and some of her living expenses. If she pursues an undergraduate education in a publicly-funded university in future, she will also be eligible for a range of financial assistance schemes," it said.

Ms Sua re-applied for financial assistance with the SSO on Wednesday.

Noting the re-application, CPF Board said: "Following her recent visit to the Social Service Office (SSO) at Yishun, her request for financial assistance is being reviewed. The SSO will ensure she has the means to cope with daily expenses and has also offered to link her up with a Family Service Centre for emotional support."

The CPF Board also said the Housing Board has been advising Ms Sua on right-sizing her four-room flat in Yishun, or renting out spare bedrooms while grassroots volunteers have visited her to render their support.

In response, Ms Sua said she was worried she may not be able to find employment now that her identity is known.