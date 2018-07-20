SingHealth warns against fake message making the rounds following news of cyber attack

SINGAPORE - SingHealth warned patients against fake text messages on Friday night (July 20), following the announcement of a cyber attack that had affected 1.5 million patients.

In a Facebook post, SingHealth said it was aware that some people had received fake messages that were not from SingHealth.

The fake message warns the recipient that his personal data, telephone numbers, financial details and medical records have all been accessed.

SingHealth reassured patients that no phone numbers, financial information or medical records had been illegally accessed during the cyber attack.

Those who wish to check if they have been affected can do so at the SingHealth website, or use the HealthBuddy mobile app with their SingPass login.