Singapore's War On Covid | The Straits Times podcast series

The “sights” and sounds of Singapore’s fight against Covid-19 so far come alive in a new podcast series by The Straits Times.
The podcasts are based on selected chapters from In This Together: Singapore’s Covid-19 Story, a recently launched book by The Straits Times.
The episodes are narrated by ST executive editor Sumiko Tan, senior health correspondent Joyce Teo, and health correspondent Timothy Goh, all of whom worked on the book.
Singapore's mask U-turn and other Covid-19 lessons
In this fourth of six instalments lasting till August 2022, ST's executive editor Sumiko Tan looks back at the lessons Singapore learnt from fighting the pandemic. Two, in particular, stood out: The need to quickly adapt its policies as more was known about the coronavirus in the first half of 2020, and how being prepared helped its fight. Hear excerpts from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and ministers Gan Kim Yong and Lawrence Wong.
Inside Singapore's Covid-19 War Room
In this third episode, ST's executive editor Sumiko Tan tells the exclusive story of how the decision-makers in Singapore's Covid-19 "war room" managed the pandemic and why it decided to be as transparent as they could with the public. Hear excerpts from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his ministers.
The global hunt for masks
In this second episode, ST's health correspondent Timothy Goh tells the story of how Singapore secretly and quickly despatched individuals and teams overseas from late January 2020, to procure masks and other essential items in the early days of the pandemic.
How 24 people saved one life
In this first episode of six instalments, ST's senior health correspondent Joyce Teo tells the story of the ordeal, that Madam Irene Tan went through, after catching Covid-19 in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, and how, a team quickly rallied around her to save her life.
In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story retails for $28 (with GST) at major bookstores. It is also available on the Straits Times Press website: https://www.stbooks.sg/
Follow Singapore's War On Covid podcast series here:
Channel: https://str.sg/wuJa
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wu3n
Spotify: https://str.sg/wuJy
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!