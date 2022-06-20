Singapore's War On Covid | The Straits Times podcast series

The “sights” and sounds of Singapore’s fight against Covid-19 so far come alive in a new podcast series by The Straits Times.

The podcasts are based on selected chapters from In This Together: Singapore’s Covid-19 Story, a recently launched book by The Straits Times.

The episodes are narrated by ST executive editor Sumiko Tan, senior health correspondent Joyce Teo, and health correspondent Timothy Goh, all of whom worked on the book.

Singapore's mask U-turn and other Covid-19 lessons

In this fourth of six instalments lasting till August 2022, ST's executive editor Sumiko Tan looks back at the lessons Singapore learnt from fighting the pandemic. Two, in particular, stood out: The need to quickly adapt its policies as more was known about the coronavirus in the first half of 2020, and how being prepared helped its fight. Hear excerpts from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and ministers Gan Kim Yong and Lawrence Wong.