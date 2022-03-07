Singapore's War On Covid Podcast: How 24 people saved one life

In this first episode of six instalments, ST's senior health correspondent Joyce Teo tells the story of the ordeal, that Madam Irene Tan went through, after catching Covid-19 in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, and how, a team quickly rallied around her to save her life.

Highlights (click/tap above): (Headphones recommended)

01:25 Retired tutor Irene Tan's cautious way of life in February 2020

05:40 Likely exposure from weekly singing classes, where she took her mask off to sing

07:30 The ventilator experience that scarred Madam Tan

11:25 Having her life supported by a machine

12:35 Madam Tan recounts praying to God, before eventually pulling through

14:00 Madam Tan's fighting spirit despite low blood oxygen saturation levels

15:15 Dr Chia Po Ying, 33, a consultant at S'pore's National Centre for Infectious Diseases and one of her doctors, looks back on treatment advances two years on in February 2022

16:00 Madam Tan on her way of life now in 2022

