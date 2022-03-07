Singapore's War On Covid Podcast: How 24 people saved one life

This podcast series is based on selected chapters from a book, detailing Singapore’s experience battling the Covid-19 pandemic. The book - written by journalists of The Straits Times and edited by ST’s executive editor Sumiko Tan - is titled In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story and is available in major bookstores now. Details online: https://www.stbooks.sg/
In this first episode of six instalments, ST's senior health correspondent Joyce Teo tells the story of the ordeal, that Madam Irene Tan went through, after catching Covid-19 in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, and how, a team quickly rallied around her to save her life.
Highlights (click/tap above): (Headphones recommended)
01:25 Retired tutor Irene Tan's cautious way of life in February 2020
05:40 Likely exposure from weekly singing classes, where she took her mask off to sing
07:30 The ventilator experience that scarred Madam Tan
11:25 Having her life supported by a machine
12:35 Madam Tan recounts praying to God, before eventually pulling through
14:00 Madam Tan's fighting spirit despite low blood oxygen saturation levels
15:15 Dr Chia Po Ying, 33, a consultant at S'pore's National Centre for Infectious Diseases and one of her doctors, looks back on treatment advances two years on in February 2022
16:00 Madam Tan on her way of life now in 2022
Episode 2 will be out next on March 28, and you can listen to behind-the-scenes top-level accounts of how Singapore joined a global hunt for masks.
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
