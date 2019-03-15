Singapore's Inter-Religious Organisation condemns Christchurch terror attack

SINGAPORE - The Inter-Religious Organisation, Singapore (IRO) has "strongly condemned" the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday (March 15).

At least 49 people were killed and dozens injured in what New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said was a well-planned terror attack, forcing the government to place the country on its highest security threat level.

New Zealand police said all mosques in the country have been asked to close their doors. Christchurch was also initially placed under lockdown.

The IRO said in a statement that it is "deeply saddened" by the shootings and "strongly condemns all heinous acts of terror".

It is "especially alarmed that recent murderous acts have occurred at holy places of worship", it added, citing the attack in October last year by a gunman on members of a synagogue in Pittsburgh, in the United States.

"The IRO prays that local communities strengthen their bonds and interfaith understanding and categorically reject all hateful acts that seek to spark division and hate between people of different races and religions," it said.

"We pray for peace and harmony to be restored in affected places and around the world."

There are 10 major religions represented in the IRO, including Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism and Taoism.